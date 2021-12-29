Fatal collision on Boxing Day near Lake Lenore

On Monday the RCMP announced that there was a fatal accident near Lake Lenore on Highway 368.

In the release they stated that on Dec. 26, 2021, around 4:15 p.m., Humboldt RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision approximately three kilometers south of Lake Lenore on Highway 368. A car and an SUV collided on the roadway.

The lone adult female driver of the car and the adult male driver of the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. Three passengers in the SUV were transported to hospital with injuries.

The RCMP are not providing updates on their medical conditions.

All individuals involved are from the Humboldt area.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and Humboldt RCMP continue to investigate.

Highway 368 was blocked and a detour in place for the duration of the on-scene investigation, it has has since been re-opened.

They also thanked the Humboldt Fire Department for their assistance.