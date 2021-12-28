Travellin Band plays New Year’s Eve

Scott Roos

Special to the Daily Herald

There’s going to be quite the New Year’s Eve shaker this Friday at the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion hall. Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute act The Travellin’ Band has been booked to provide the musical entertainment for the crowd as the revelry of the night wears on. There will be door prizes, 50/50’s, and party favours but the music from the veteran act will prove to no doubt be the highlight.

Creedence Clearwater Revival, or CCR as they became known, were pioneers of their own unique brand of swamp rock. Known for hits like “Proud Mary”, “Fortunate Son”, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”, “Down On the Corner”,“Bad Moon Rising” and, of course, “Travellin’ Band” the group entered the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. The Travellin’ Band, a tribute act that has been playing for the better part of a decade, is poised to pull out all the stops to provide as authentic a sound as they possibly can.

“Their music is a lot of fun. It’s good vibes. We’ve had people really emotionally react to the songs. CCR is part of the culture out here and everywhere. It’s a magical moment,” said The Travellin Band drummer Jason Kane in a brief telephone conversation with the Herald.

Kane will likely be known to some as being the drummer for 90’s Winnipeg rock act The New Meanies. Whilst the Meanies put him on the map as a musician, his bread and butter for most of the past 14 years has been playing with The Travellin Band. The Travellin’ Band pushed his playing in a different direction than with the Meanies.

“(CCR’s music) is straight up rock. It actually taught me to play in that kind of groove. I never really got to play back beat stuff like CCR so that’s another reason why I enjoy it. It’s about the people and the music. It’s genuine music for genuine people and people just dance the night away. I never get tired of it. Never get bored. It doesn’t feel like work.,” explained Kane.

Kane will be joined on stage by New Meanies bassist Sky Onosson as well as lead guitarist Chris Saywell and vocalist/guitarist Justin Seguin. Doors will open at the Legion at 7 pm. Masks are mandatory unless seated. Proof of vaccination is required to enter. Tickets for the event are $50 and are still available for purchase at the Prince Albert Daily Herald office.