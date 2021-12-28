Robbery suspect arrested

A man wanted in connection with a robbery on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation has been arrested.

Joshua Naytowhow, age 29, was arrested by Prince Albert Police Service in Prince Albert on December 27, 2021

He appeared in Provincial Court on Dec. 28.

Naytowhow is facing charges of robber with a firearm, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 14 in which a man approached a vehicle and threatened the occupants with what was described as a gun.

The occupants escaped with no injuries.