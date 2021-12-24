Making the season bright

Ward 1 Coun. Charlene Miller and a few of her colleagues from city council were out delivering gift packages to shelters, detox centres, and community service centres across Prince Albert on Christmas Eve.

Miller, along with Mayor Greg Dionne and Couns. Dawn Kilmer, and Terra Lennox-Zepp, delivered 100 gift bags and 100 purses containing a variety of goods. Miller said it’s important for residents to remember those who have no one to spend Christmas with.

“It’s really important to take care of our less fortunate (residents) in our city and to make sure they have gifts,” Miller said afterwards. “I know the children are well taken care of, but the adults really aren’t, so it’s a good thing to make sure that they’re included in the giving of Christmas.”

From left to right, Coun. Dawn Kilmer, Peter Kilmer, Mayor Greg Dionne, Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp, and Coun. Charlene Miller pose for a photo during their first stop of the day. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Miller said the deliveries wouldn’t be possible without the countless businesses, community groups, sports teams and service clubs who contributed gift and funds to the cause.

The list includes Dr. Louie Kriel, who donated toothbrushes and toothpaste, the Prince Albert Northern Bears and Prince Albert Police Service who made cash donations, and Eleanor George and her friends who knitted and donated 200 scarves, and the Prince Albert and District Labour Council who donated the use of the Union Centre for storage.

“It’s great,” Miller said when asked about the sponsors. “I’d like to really thank them for their support.”

Miller and her colleagues have been distributing packages at Christmas for more than three years now. She said it’s encouraging to see how much support they get every year.

“It’s grown a lot, which is greatly appreciated,” she said. “Everyone appreciates all that they receive from our sponsors and our community.”