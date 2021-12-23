Tisdale, Carrot River RCMP help boost Christmas spirit

RCMP officers in north and central Saskatchewan found ways this year to make the holiday season better for others, even while some are far from their own families.

In Tisdale and Carrot River, officers helped fill police vehicles (and a fire truck in Tisdale) with food, toys, gift cards, cash and household items for their respective food banks.

“I always love hearing about the ways that RCMP officers, staff and their families celebrate Christmas in the communities they are posted in,” said Superintendent Ted Munro, Saskatchewan RCMP’s North District Commander, in a news release. “It really shows how much they value being part of the community. They happily get involved with local celebrations – but are also quick to help others, which is so important during the holidays.”

The nature of the job means many Northern Saskatchewan RCMP officers, who come from communities all across Canada, may be far from loved ones during the holiday season.

The Tisdale detachment teamed up with the fire department to fill almost five police vehicles and two fire trucks with food donations, which the food bank estimates will last between four and five months.

In Carrot River, RCMP also participated in a stuff-the-cruiser event. Community members donated toys, gift cards, cash and non-perishable food and household items which were used to create Christmas hampers and gifts for those in need.

La Ronge RCMP held an in-detachment food drive challenge. About 500 pounds of food was gathered during the friendly competition and donated to the local food bank.

Employees of the RCMP across Saskatchewan teamed up to gather goods such as gifts, food and a turkey with trimming for donation to families in need.

In Green Lake and La Loche, officers participated in Christmas parades. La Loche RCMP won fourth place for their float.

Officers in Pierceland had a one-float parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus that delighted the community.

“It’s heart-warming to see the ways that the community and local RCMP come together during the holidays,” Munro said. “We love being involved and thank communities for welcoming us. On behalf of the North District, we wish everyone in Northern Saskatchewan an enjoyable and safe holiday season!”