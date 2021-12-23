Ticket given to driver in collision

One woman was given a ticket following a collision on Highway 3 yesterday that also saw a third vehicle end up in the ditch.

Prince Albert RCMP issued a ticket to the woman for driving a vehicle to the left of centre while it was unsafe to do so.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for a short period of time while debris from the collision between a car and a truck was removed.

The third vehicle, an SUV, was driven into the ditch to avoid the collision.

Police say that one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.