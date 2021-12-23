North Central reports 7 new cases, 4 recoveries, 1 death in Thursday update

North Central reported seven new cases in Thursday’s update, along with four recoveries, and one death.

This is the 88th North Central resident to die after testing positive for the virus, and the 945th in Saskatchewan.

There are now 37 active cases in North Central, 18 of which are in Prince Albert. North Central Zone 1 has 10, while Zone 3 has nine.

The Saskatoon Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 286, followed by the Regina Zone with 212, and the Central East Zone with 69.

The Far North West reported two new cases on Thursday, while the Far North East reported one. Those were the only new cases reported in the far north.

The Far North West now has 12 active cases. The Far North East has four and Far North Central has none.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan has 87 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 29 of which are in the ICU. Of those 87 patients, 50 have not been fully vaccinated. North Central has seven people in hospital, three of which are in the ICU.

Saskatchewan reported 194 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries on Thursday. Another four out-of-province cases were also added to Saskatchewan’s total.

The Regina Zone reported the highest number of new cases with 64, followed by the Saskatoon Zone with 63 and the Central East Zone with 18. Five cases were reported without residency data.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 88 new cases per day over the past seven days.