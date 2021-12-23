Missing Rosthern man reportedly headed to Prince Albert

A man last seen riding a bicycle near Rosthern in October may have been on his way to Prince Albert.

Leslie Peesker, age 48 was seen at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 11 and Rosthern.

Family members have told police he was travelling to Prince Albert .

He may camp outdoors for periods of time but it is out of character for him to not contact his family.

Peekser is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. No description of his clothing is available.

Peesker’s family and police want to locate him to confirm his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.