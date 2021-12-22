No new cases, 5 new recoveries in North Central

Health officials reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 36 recoveries and one death.

A patient in the South East Zone died after testing positive for the virus. There have now been 944 COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan out of 82,442 confirmed cases.

There are 91 COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals, 30 of which are receiving intensive care. Roughly 57 per cent of hospitalized patients have not been fully vaccinated.

The Saskatoon Zone reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 46, followed by the Regina Zone with 22 and the Central West Zone with nine.

North Central reported no new cases and five new recoveries, dropping the region’s active case total to 35. Prince Albert has 18 active cases, while North Central Zone 1 has nine and Zone 3 has eight.

The Far North East reported two new cases. Those were the only new cases reported in the entire far north.

There are now 10 active cases in the Far North West, three in the Far North East, and none in Far North Central.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale, reported no new cases or recoveries. However, one out-of-province case from Dec. 18 was added to the region, increasing their active case count to 16.

The Saskatoon Zone continues to have the highest number of active cases with 230, followed by the Regina Zone with 162 and the Central East Zone with 55.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 68 new cases per day over the past seven days. The seven-day average was at 57 one week ago.

Healthcare workers reported administering another 1,999 vaccine doses, 969 of which were first doses. There are now 851,068 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan, including 59,892 in North Central.