Search continues for man missing from city residence

Police are still looking for the location of Byron Bear, age 27, who disappeared from a city residence several weeks ago.

Bear is believed to have been at a residence in the 300 Block of 9 Street East early the morning of Dec. 6, 2021.

Officers found evidence of a serious assault but no victim and Bear has not been seen since 3:00 that morning.

He is 5’10” tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, he was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248.