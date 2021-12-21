Police seek missing youth

Prince Albert police are looking for public help finding Robyn Bird, age 13.

Robyn is 5’1” and about 100 pounds. Unlike the photo, her hair now is dyed red and extends to her chin.

She is believed to be in the Prince Albert area and was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt with a green camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Robyn Bird is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222

