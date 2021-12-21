North Central reports no new case, 5 recoveries, no deaths in Tuesday update

Health officials reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 75 recoveries and one death.

A patient in the Central East Zone died after testing positive for COVID-19. There have now been 943 COVID deaths out of more than 82,000 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by four to 98 on Tuesday, 31 of which are in ICUs. Of those 98 patients, 58 were not fully vaccinated.

North Central reported no new cases, along with five recoveries. There are now 50 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert has 20 active cases, while North Central Zone 1 has nine and Zone 3 has 11.

North Central also has eight COVID patients in hospital. Two of those patients are in the ICU.

The Saskatoon Zone reported the highest number of new cases with 29, followed by the Regina Zone with 13 and the Central East Zone with five.

The North East, which includes Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale, reported two new cases and no recoveries. There are now 15 active cases in the region.

None of the three far north regions reported any new cases or recoveries. There are now 12 active cases in the Far North West, one in the Far North East, and none in Far North Central.

The Saskatoon Zone has the highest number of active cases with 192, followed by the Regina Zone with 149, and the Central East Zone with 52.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 62 new cases per day over the past seven days. One week ago, the average was 54 days.

Healthcare workers reported administering 770 new vaccine doses, 341 of which were first doses.