Father-son duo hit the stage at Rock Trout

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought some challenges for musician across the Prince Albert area, but for Wade Fehr and his son Chord, it’s been an opportunity to grow.

The father-son duo will play their most recent show at the old Rock Trout Café on Central Avenue this Thursday. It’s something to pair has started to do more and more since the start of COVID-19.

“We’ve been playing together now for over a year,” Wade said during a phone interview on Tuesday. “Through COVID, we started jamming a lot more. He plays the bass clarinet, which he started learning in band class a few years ago, and all that time a home through COVID, we ended up playing a bunch of stuff together and writing some songs together. It just really worked out.”

The change took some getting used to for Wade, who typically performs solo acts with a self-described one-man-band sound, but he’s not complaining. The duo have played several shows together over the past year since the first time Wade invited Chord up to play together at one of his performances.

“We get along really good,” Wade said. “There’s a large age difference, (but) he’s learning a lot from me, and I’m learning a lot from him. Along with different approaches and strategies, it’s just a lot of fun.

“Like I said, I was doing the one-man-band thing, playing by myself, and I didn’t realize how much I missed playing with people and performing with people until I brought him on stage at a show.”

Thursday’s performance at Rock Trout comes smack in the middle of the Christmas season, but the Fehrs plan to expand beyond Christmas music during their performance. While the duo does have a few holiday songs planned, Wade said it’s not just for Christmas lovers.

“It’s just a good time,” Wade said. “There’s a lot of joy in this holiday season, but I know it can be stressful. We’re looking for a fun evening where people can enjoy themselves, let go of any cares that they may have, and enjoy some live music.”

Prince Albert’s music scene started to make a comeback this summer, as several shows and festival made their return or debut following a difficult year in 2020. The Fehrs were able to take part in a few of those shows, including a night at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre with Jake Vaadeland and the Sturgeon River Boys.

“I feel like it’s getting back to normal now,” Wade said. “Throughout the summer and fall I was able to play a few shows, both myself and my son Chord, so we definitely got back into the swing of things. Hopefully things continue to go smooth. Who knows, but it feels good to be back at it.”

The doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the show starting at 8 p.m. Hayden Bilodeau is opening. Tickets are available at the door while supplies last.

All COVID-19 rules and regulations apply. Proof of vaccination is required upon entry.