Catholic school division education director credits staff for respectful cooperation following vaccination deadline

Prince Albert Catholic School Division Education Director Lorel Trumier said there have been few complaints after division’s deadline for staff to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status passed on Dec. 2.

On Monday, Trumier said 100 per cent of staff responded by the deadline, with 96 per cent declaring they were fully vaccinated.

“They have been exceptional and cooperative,” Trumier said on Tuesday. “This has been done in such as respectful manner that we are so proud of our staff for doing what they need to do. I think that we are very lucky that they understand the nuances here in protecting each other.

The four per cent of unvaccinated staff are now required to proceed with a monitoring program using negative tests and symptoms monitoring procedures. In her memo to trustees, Trumier stated that staff has been outstanding in their support of using all layers of protection against COVID-19 in schools.

During a previous update at the board’s Nov. 29 meeting as of Nov. 19, roughly 95 per cent of staff have responded to the Declaration of Proof of Vaccination requirement and 98 per cent of those were fully vaccinated.

During the meeting, Trumier also highlighted how well the first round of vaccination clinics in the division went. The clinics were open from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7.

“With the vaccination clinics, I really salute Dr. (Khami) Chokani and his team for really providing an opportunity for our families to have—for those who would like to have their children vaccinated—the opportunity to come into and use our facilities to do it in our gyms,” Trumier said.

Trumier said the location was advantageous for families, and for children, since it provided a familiar setting during a challenging event.

“I think that helps the process as sometimes it can be emotional for a child to get their vaccine or even emotional for the parents,” Trumier said.

“I think this was a really nice way the SHA and our local team here met the needs of our families. It gave them the opportunity to do it right in their own local community—to just come a block away from their home at times or just blocks away and be able to engage in that.”

The school division will host another round of vaccination clinics beginning in the New Year.

“We know that they are going to do the second in the series vaccination clinics in January so we are just working the details out,” Trumier explained.

The SHA has provided dates and times for community clinics and school clinics with the information shared with families in the division.

As well, the government has made rapid antigen testing kits for students, families and staff available. Schools in the division are distributing them as they arrive.