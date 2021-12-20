Two new cases in North Central

Only two cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Central on Monday, Dec. 20. One was in North Central 1, bringing the active case load there to 10.

The second case was in North Central 2, bringing the case load there to 23.

North Central 3 has 12 active cases.

None of the new cases were confirmed to be the Omicron variant, but there are 55 suspected cases in the province, an increase from the 10 cases that had been confirmed.

Deaths remain at 87 in the North Central zone.

There are now 45 active cases in North Central, and seven people are in hospital. That’s a decrease of one from the previous day. Six are receiving in-patient care and one is in the ICU.

Provincially, 102 people are getting inpatient care and 32 people are in the ICU after contracting COVID. Most are in Regina and Saskatoon.

Yesterday, 29 tests were done in the North Central region.

For vaccinations, 65 doses were reported with 59,797 people now fully vaccinated.

Province-wide 59 new cases were reported yesterday, a decrease of 19 from the day before. There are 564 active cases of COVID in the province and so far, 80,760 people are considered recovered.

Yesterday, 1,089 tests were done in Saskatchewan bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,311,193.

Vaccinations dropped by 233 for 1,223 doses and 849,609 people are now fully vaccinated, an increase of 517 from the previous day.

So far, 1,786,599 doses have been administered in the province.