North Central has five new cases, no new deaths

While COVID numbers in other parts of Saskatchewan have started to increase slightly, the North Central zone reported five new cases on Dec. 19 and no new deaths.

Prince Albert (North Central 2) had another two cases for a total of 25 and North Central 3 also saw two new cases to bring them up to 15 active infections.

One new case was reported in North Central 1 to bring them to nine.

Nearby in the North East, numbers have also dropped with eight active infections in North East 1 (Nipawin, Carrot River), four in North East 2 (Tisdale, Hudson Bay) and one in the Melfort area (North East 2).

Provincially, however, active cases increased by 78, which is 18 more than the previous day and another four people are in the hospital for a total of 105 hospitalizations.

Of those, 72 people are receiving in-patient care and 33 are in the ICU. No residents are receiving care out of province.

In the North Central area, of the eight patients, one is ICU. The North East has one resident in hospital.

Yesterday, 1,456 vaccinations were given across the province and 849,092 people are now fully vaccinated.

First doses for five to 11 years old in the North Central zone are 33 per cent of those eligible, while 72 per cent of 12-17 year olds are fully vaccinated.

For 18 to 39 year olds, 77 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76 per cent of the 40 year olds have received both doses.

Of those in their 50s, 83 per cent are fully vaccinated, 86 per cent of the 60 year olds and 92 per cent of those in their 70s have been fully vaccinated. For 80 and older, 97 per cent have both doses.

Provincial Highlights

As of December 19, there are 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 82,208 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (2), North Central (5), Saskatoon (25), Central West (1), Central East (9), Regina (21), South West (3), South Central (3), South East (8), and one (1) new case has pending residence information.

Two (2) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (from December 11 (1)), and Regina (from December 17 (1)) zones.

One (1) repeated test was removed from the case counts in the North West (from December 17 (1)) zone.

82,208 cases are confirmed

19,987 cases are from the North area (8,871 North West, 8,266 North Central, 2,850 North East)

19,637 cases are from the Saskatoon area

16,072 cases are from the Regina area

10,362 cases are from the South area (2,204 South West, 3,017 South Central, 5,141 South East)

9,398 cases are from the Far North area (4,421 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,436 Far North East)

6,209 cases are from the Central area (1,449 Central West, 4,760 Central East)

543 cases have pending residence information

576 cases are considered active and 80,690 cases are considered recovered.

Almost one-third (30.8%) of new cases are in the age category of 40 to 59.

Nearly two-third (63.9%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of December 19th, a total of 105 individuals are hospitalized; including 72 inpatient hospitalizations, and 33 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 105 patients, 66 (62.9 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

No (0) new deaths reported today. 942 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent

1,310,104 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of December 16, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,105,357 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,323,947 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 56 (4.7 new cases per 100,000).