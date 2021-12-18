Five new cases, seven people in hospital

The North Central zone reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 18 and seven people are in hospital. So far, 8,124 people have recovered and there are 50 active infections in the zone.

No new deaths were reported. Of the seven hospitalized people, one person is in the ICU.

Broken down, there are 17 active infections in North Central 3, an increase of two from the previous day.

North Central 2 (Prince Albert) has 25 active infections, an increase of three and North Central 1 has had no new cases and eight people remain actively infected.

For vaccines, 145 new doses were reported in the North Central area with a total of 125,551 given out so far. A total of 59,680 people are now fully vaccinated, an increase of 84 from the previous day.

In the age breakdown, 2994 children aged five to 11 have been vaccinated, a ratio of 33 per cent of that group.

In the 12-17 age range, 81 per cent have one dose and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For the 18-29 year olds, 76 per cent are fully vaccinated and 77 per cent of people in their 30s are.

The 40s lag a little behind with 76 per cent fully vaccinated while 83 per cent of people in their 50s have both doses.

For the 50s, 86 per cent are fully vaccinated and 92 and 97 per cent of people in their 70s and over 80 respectively have both shots.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

As of December 18, there are 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 82,131 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (2), North West (3), North Central (5), North East (2), Saskatoon (24), Central West (1), Central East (3), Regina (16), South Central (1), South East (3), and one (1) new case has pending residence information.

One (1) case with pending residence information was assigned to the Far North West (from October 15 (1)) zone.

Two (2) SK residents tested out-of-province were added to the case counts in the Saskatoon (from December 15 (1)), and Regina (from December 13 (1)) zones.

One (1) repeated test was removed from the case counts in the North West (from October 19 (1)) zone.

82,131 cases are confirmed

-19,983 cases are from the North area (8,872 North West, 8,261 North Central, 2,850 North East)

-19,612 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-16,050 cases are from the Regina area

– 10,348 cases are from the South area (2,201 South West, 3,014 South Central, 5,133 South East)

– 9,395 cases are from the Far North area (4,418 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,436 Far North East)

– 6,199 cases are from the Central area (1,448 Central West, 4,751 Central East)

-544 cases have pending residence information

-562 cases are considered active and 80,627 cases are considered recovered.

Almost two-fifths (39.3%) of new cases are in the age category of 40 to 59.

Two-thirds (66.1%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of December 18th, a total of 101 individuals are hospitalized; including 69 inpatient hospitalizations, and 32 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 101 patients, 63 (62.4%) were not fully vaccinated.

In addition to SK ICUs, there are no (0) residents in an out-of-province ICUs.

No (0) new deaths reported today. 942 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,308,693 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of December 16th, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,105,357 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,323,947 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 50 (4.2 new cases per 100,000).