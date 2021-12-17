Police recover large amount of cash stolen from Beardy’s First Nation

When Rosthern RCMP got a report of a theft on the Beardy’s First Nation that a vehicle had been stolen with a significant amount of cash in side, they immediately started investigating.

Officers were told at 7:43 am on Dec. 13 that the truck, a grey 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Saskatchewan license plate 967 MDH , had been stolen from a residence.

Rosthern Detachment immediately asked the public for any help and leads they could give and identified a male suspect that had just a left business south of Saskatoon and was in a taxi going towards the city.

Officers found the taxi with a man and woman inside and arrested them at 9:21 am the same morning.

Following the execution of a search warrant that involved officers from Rosthern and Saskatoon officers and with the involvement of the GIS section, police managed to recover a large portion of the missing money.

“A large portion of the money reported missing was recovered in three locations as a result of the executed search warrant and overall investigation,” said Sgt. Spence. “I would say it was especially meaningful to share this information with the victims considering it’s so close to the holiday season. The excellent collaboration between multiple RCMP Detachments and support units is what ultimately led to the incredibly quick progression of this investigation and arrests in less than two hours from the initial call for service.”

As a result of investigation, Waylon Gardypie, age 37, and Nikki Gardipym age 34, both of Beardy’s First Nation, are charged with one count each of:

– Theft of motor vehicle, section 333.1(1) of the Criminal Code

-Theft over $5000.00, section 334(a) of the Criminal Code

-Possession of property obtained by crime, section 354(1) of the Criminal Code

Their next court date is January 11, 2022 in Saskatoon Provincial Court at 2:00 p.m.

Police are still looking for the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).