Police look for robbery suspect

Prince Albert RCMP are looking for public help finding 29-year-old Joshua Naytowhow of Sturgeon Lake following a robbery in the community.

The robbery was reported on Dec. 14 at about 9:20 pm. Police say that a man approached a vehicle and threatened the occupants with what they described as a firearm.

The occupants fled uninjured and the man along with two other people tried to steal the vehicle but were not successful.

Naytowhow is charged with

– 1 count, robbery with firearm, Section 344(1)(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, use of imitation firearm while committing an offence, Section 85(2)(a), Criminal Code

– 2 counts, fail to comply with probation order, Section 733.1(1), Criminal Code

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is actively being sought by police.

Naytowhow is described as about 6’ tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. If you have information about his whereabouts or this incident, you can also report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

The investigation continues.