Province reports 2 cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday.

This was among 55 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 21 new cases. Of the 82,015 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 544 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 26 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 10 active cases and North Central 3 has 20 active cases.

One case with pending residence information was added to North Central on Thursday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. There have been 941 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 36.4 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 46.0 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 106 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 66 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 71 receiving inpatient care and 35 in the ICU. North Central has eight patients in hospital.

There are now no cases who have been transferred out-of-province.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 55, or 4.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,530.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,967 cases are from the North area (8,866 North West, 8,255 North Central and 2,846 North East).

There were 1,787 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Dec. 16, there have been 1,305,064 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,664 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,780,031.

There were 155 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday.

According to the province 59,525 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.