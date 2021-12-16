Province expands booster program to include 18 and over

On Thursday the Government of Saskatchewan announced it is taking significant steps to increase access to booster doses within the province and protection the public against COVID-19.

Effective December 20, all individuals 18+ will be eligible for a booster shot three months out from their second dose. Vaccines are widely accessible through clinics and pharmacies in communities across the province.

“We have said from day one that vaccinations are our path through this pandemic, and that remains true today,” Premier Scott Moe said in a release.

“As we head into the holiday season, I would ask the people of Saskatchewan to pick up a rapid test kit to have on hand in their household as another tool in the toolbox, and to book their appointment for a booster dose to continue preventing severe outcomes as we continue our fight together against COVID-19.”

To date, the uptake of booster and third doses for all eligible residents is 38 per cent, with more than 159,649 administered.

Additionally, residents are being strongly encouraged to pick up rapid test kits that are widely available to the public free of charge. These tests are another important tool in surveillance of COVID-19 and will help keep families safe this holiday season. Over eight million have been distributed to date, with an additional four million on the way.

In light of a new international travel advisory issued by the federal government, Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to observe all local public health orders if travelling and are expected to fully comply with the testing procedures upon arrival and departure; residents should also conduct their own personal risk assessment.