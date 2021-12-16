By Nadine Wilson MLA – Saskatchewan Rivers Constituency

MLA’s report

In this session of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly, it has become clear that only one member of the House will respond to the questions I pose verbally to the government. Whether on Health, Justice or Corrections, the Minister of Finance is apparently the designated responder for all things.

Curiously, on November 30th when I asked a financial question about the costs of the Secure Isolation Sites, the Finance Minister had no answer. (Even though funding of the sites appears to be complete since, according to the government, the site(s) are no longer operational.) Apparently, it won’t be until budget deliberations that she, as Finance Minister, will know how much of taxpayers’ money it took to fund the site(s).

When I asked about whether the citizens of Saskatchewan are protected under the medical and legal ethics of expressed, informed consent and are entitled to the full protection guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights and the Nuremberg Code, the Minister of Finance brought up my previous travel record.

The minister said she would love to hear my explanation of why it was acceptable for me to previously disclose my status when entering another country, and not now. I would have thought this to be self-evident.

Clearly, she does not see the difference between the processes of traveling with voluntary disclosure, to what we are now facing in Saskatchewan which is coerced, mandatory disclosure.

Coerced mandatory disclosure to hold a job. Coerced mandatory disclosure to visit health and public facilities that all Saskatchewan people pay for. Coerced mandatory disclosure to obtain a post-secondary education. Can the difference be any clearer?

Her answer was a straw-man approach to my actual question to the Justice Minister regarding brand new legislation that will protect employers from liability if the employer implements coercive employment terms.

My actual question was: “On what basis is this legislation (Bill 60) that allows an employer to terminate an employee for not getting a COVID-19 shot? If an employer does so, they are inviting a wrongful dismissal claim as well as a claim for a human rights code violation. Does the Minister of Justice protect the rights of all individuals in Saskatchewan? Does he want the province unified again? Will he stand and fight for this province’s freedom, strong and free? “

The minister also misused another of my questions about whether the government is committed to individual constitutional rights. In response, she proudly referred to a recent resolution requesting a constitutional amendment to resolve taxation issues concerning CP Rail. While that is a worthy endeavor, it has nothing to do with the failure of the Saskatchewan government to protect the rights of its own citizens.

Within the government narrative is an assumption that the mandated injections, (which require an emergency order for their use until 2023,) are on an equal footing with traditional vaccines. Anyone who disagrees, even medical professionals with stellar credentials, are dismissed without even an honest evaluation of why they hold their opinions. I have said before, truth can bear scrutiny. Saskatchewan people deserve a government that is willing to fairly assess information from many credible sources, not just that which fits a canned narrative. Saskatchewan people deserve a government that will listen to them, not coerce them.

Going forward, I hope the Ministers charged with the duty to justify government actions and legislation, will have the courage to address these questions themselves and leave the straw-men behind.