Raiders sign Tansem to Standard Player Agreement

The Prince Albert Raiders officially signed second round pick Seth Tansem to a WHL Standard Player Agreement on Wednesday.

Tansem, a Kelowna, B.C. product, was picked 43rd overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. So far this season he has three goals and 19 assists in 16 games with the Rink Hockey Kelowna U18 Prep Team. He also had three assists in five games for Team B.C. at the 2021 WHL Cup.

Tansem had two goals and 15 assists in just five games during the shortened 2020-21 season.

“He excels as a puck-moving powerplay specialist,” Raiders player personnel director Bruno Zarrillo said in a media release. “We are excited to add him to our group as he will help our transition from defence to offence.”

Tansem is the second player from the 2021 draft to sign with the Raiders. First round pick Cole Peardon inked an agreement on Monday.