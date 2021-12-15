Montreal Lake man dead in police-involved shooting

A man from Montreal Lake is dead after being shot by police officers responding to a call of a man barricaded in home who had used a gun to chase someone else out of the residence.

Waskesiu RCMP were called to the residence at about 5:00 pm on Dec. 14 and contained the scene.

At about 10:15, the man left the home while holding a gun. The responding officers discharged their firearms and shot him.

Police officers immediately started life-saving measures on the man until local EMS arrived and took him to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

He was declared dead at about 11:00 pm.

His family has been notified of his death and victim services have been made available.

The RCMP Act requires an investigation to be conducted by an external agency when an incident involving an officer results in death or serious injury.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP takes these matters very seriously. We are giving the Saskatoon Police Service our full cooperation as they conduct an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened yesterday,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore – Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer in a news release on Dec. 15. “This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, including the family of the deceased, the community and our officers. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and the community of Montreal Lake Cree Nation.”

The Saskatoon Police service has been asked to conduct the independent investigation into the circumstances.

The Saskatchewan RCMP have also asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer in accordance with Section 91.1 of the Saskatchewan Police Act.

Residents of Montreal Lake are being advised that there will be an increased police presence in the community.

As this matter is now the subject of an external investigation, no further information can be provided at this time.