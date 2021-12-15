Eight in hospital, nine new cases

Eight people remain in hospital in the North Central area after contracting COVID-19 with two of those people in the ICU.

The province also reported nine new cases as of Dec. 15, for a total of 55 active cases in the zone.

By sub-zone, there are 11 active cases in North Central 1, with five of those newly diagnosed, three new cases in North Central 2 bring the total active case load to 24 and of the 20 in North Central 3, one is new.

So far, 8,252 cases have been confirmed and 8,110 are considered recovered.

Yesterday, 93 new tests were performed, an increase of 48 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, 104 new doses were administered, an increase of 54 from the previous day and 59,448 people are now considered fully vaccinated.

In the North Central zone, 32 per cent of five to 11 year olds have received one dose, 72 per cent of those aged 12 – 18 are fully vaccinated, 76 per cent of 18 – 29 year olds are fully vaccinated and 76 per cent of people in their 30s are as well.

For people in their 40s, 76 per cent are fully vaccinated, 83 per cent of 50-year-olds are and 86 per cent of those in their 60s.

For seniors, 91 per cent of people in their 70s and 96 per cent of people over 80 have been fully vaccinated.

Provincially, as of December 15, there are 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 81,961 reported cases

The new cases are located in the Far North West (2), Far North East (1), North Central (9), North East (9), Saskatoon (7), Central East (4), Regina (16), South West (2), South Central (1), South East (8), and three (3) new cases have pending residence information

-81,961 cases are confirmed

-19,961 cases are from the North area (8,863 North West, 8,252 North Central, 2,846 North East)

-19,537 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-16,003 cases are from the Regina area

-10,339 cases are from the South area (2,201 South West, 3,012 South Central, 5,126 South East)

-9,389 cases are from the Far North area (4,412 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,436 Far North East)

-6,185 cases are from the Central area (1,446 Central West, 4,739 Central East)

-547 cases have pending residence information

-538 cases are considered active and 80,482 cases are considered recovered

More than one-quarter (27.4 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 40 to 59

More than one-half (53.4 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and older) were fully vaccinated

As of December 15, a total of 105 individuals are hospitalized, including 72 inpatient hospitalizations and 33 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 105 patients, 68 (64.8%) were not fully vaccinated.

There are no (0) residents in an out-of-province ICU

No (0) new deaths reported today. 941 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,303,279 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of December 13, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,101,150 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,314,214 tests performed per million population.

As of today, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 56 (4.6 new cases per 100,000)