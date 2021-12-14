Sherwood teams facing off as SJHL heads into Christmas break

The entire Sherwood Division is facing off as the SJHL heads into their Christmas break after this weekend. The Melfort Mustangs and Nipawin Hawks are playing their traditional home-and-home series this weekend. As well, the La Ronge Ice Wolves and Flin Flon Bombers are facing off in a home -and-home.

On Friday, Dec. 17 the Bombers are in La Ronge and the Hawks are in Melfort. On Saturday, Dec. 18 the Mustangs are in Nipawin and the Ice Wolves are in Flin Flon.

The division race continues to be close with the Mustangs a mere two points behind first place Flin Flon as of Dec. 13. The Mustangs have a record of 17-9-1-4 with 39 points, the Ice Wolves sit in third place with a record of 13-16-1-2 with 29 points and the Hawks are in fourth place with a record of 11-14-0-5 with 27 points.

The Mustangs ran their win streak to four straight with a 6-5 win over the Klippers in Kindersley on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and the Klippers led 5-3 after the second period.

Marco Lopez led the way for Melfort with a hat trick including the game winner in the third period.

Trenton Curtis, Curtis Hammond and Dawson Leroux added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Tylin Hillbig had a hat trick of his own for Kindersley while Charles Obobaifo and Andrew Blocker scored the other Klippers’ goals.

The Mustangs opened the weekend road swing with a 3-2 overtime win over the North Stars in North Battleford.

Captain Ben Tkachuk scored the game winner 4:13 into the extra frame.

Nolan Doell and Hammond scored for the Mustangs in regulation time.

Holden Doell and Emmett Wurst responded for the Battlefords in regulation.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 4-3 win over the Weyburn Red Wings at the Northern Lights Palace on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Mustangs led 2-1 after the second period.

Lopez scored the game winner with seven seconds left in the game; Hayden Tuba, Hammond and Nolan Doell added the other Melfort goals.

Kirk Mullen, Sebastian Hamming and Troy Hamilton responded for the Red Wings.

The Mustangs traveled to Melville to play the Millionaires on Tuesday, Dec. 14, results were not available.

Interim Hawks’ coach Tad Kozun picked up his first win as head coach of the Hawks on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Nipawin when the Hawks defeated the North Stars 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss night.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Cole Beamin had a pair of goals for Nipawin, Jake Smith and Brody Wilson added the other Hawks’ goals.

Matthew Henry had the lone goal for the North Stars.

The Hawks opened their week with a 3-2 loss to the division leading Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The game was scoreless after one period and tied 1-1 after two periods.

Braxton Buckberger and Alex Johnson scored the Hawks’ goals.

Mackenzie Carson, Jacob Vockler and Matt Raymond responded for the Bombers.

The Hawks were in Yorkton to play the Terriers on Tuesday, Dec. 14, results were not available.

In their lone game of the week the Ice Wolves defeated the North Stars 5-4 in overtime in La Ronge on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Aaron Greyeyes scored the game winner 1:13 into the extra period for La Ronge.

The North Stars led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Curren Wintonyk-Pilot had a pair of goals in regulation for the Ice Wolves; Brandon Della Paolera and Conrad Mitchell added the other La Ronge goals.

Kevin-Thomas Walters, Bradley Black, Jake Southgate and Zane Florence responded for the Battlefords in regulation time.