Hospice fundraising project reaches the final stretch

When one door closes, another opens and that is certainly the case with the Rose Garden Hospice project.

The committee that has been raising money for over 10 years is now about $500,000 away from reaching their final goal of $4,000,000.

“It actually feels a little surreal,” said Marina Mitchell, a member of the hospice fundraising team. “The fundraising goal is near the end, but another chapter has started where its opening and really giving back to the community.”

Construction started on the project several months ago and builders are working on the basement at the moment.

With fundraising hopefully winding up in the next few months, the Hospice has started a partnership with Econolumber.

For every 2×6 purchased, the business will match with a $1,000 donation for the first 100 boards and a maximum donation of $100,000.

The Sask. Country Music Association’s Prince Albert chapter saw the need for the hospice as well and also donated $2,000 on Dec. 14. They have donated in the past too.

The SCMA Prince Albert chapter celebrated its 30th anniversary with two concerts on Nov. 12 and 13.

Normally, performers at their events are given an honourarium but in this case, every artist donated their fee to the Hospice. The association topped up the $1,400 to $2,000 from ticket sales.

“It’s such a great need in Prince Albert that we felt again that it was the place to donate,” said Les Breiter, SCMA Prince Albert president.

They normally donate money to a variety of local initiatives, but the last two have both gone to the Hospice effort.

The association was paid in having a good time at the event, with several hundred people turning out for each performance,

“It was a very good weekend, just to get people out. It’s been two years since we really have been able to get together like that,” said Breiter.

The performances were recorded and sent to care homes so residents could watch them safely. They are also available on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zt4iArHjzxU.

Mitchell said large or small, all donations have made huge impact.

“We are truly grateful for even the $5 donation. Those smaller donations are what kept us going through these many years,” she said.

Even small donations add up fast and the public should be aware that the group appreciates every donation, large and small.

Caption

Photo submitted

Left to right are Les Breiter of the SCMA Prince Albert chapter, Ralph Boychuk and Marina Mitchell, both representing the Rose Garden Hospice. The SCMA donated $2,000 from money earned from it’s 30th anniversary concerts on Nov. 12 and 13.