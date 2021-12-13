Raiders sign Peardon to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Prince Albert Raiders have signed 13th overall pick Cole Peardon to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Peardon, the first of back to back picks for the Raiders in last Thursday’s WHL Prospects Draft, plays for the Saskatoon Blazers in the SMU18AAAHL. In 21 games for the Blazers this season he has 6 goals and 13 assists. He also represented Team Saskatchewan at the WHL Cup, registering three goals and three assists in six games.

“We’re very excited. He’s a big, strong power forward and plays a 200-foot game,” said Raiders Director of Player Personnel Bruno Zarrillo during the 2021 draft. “He fits right in (with) the kind of team we want to build here, and make a regroup for the future and try to win more championships.”

Peardon is the first Raiders selection in the 2021 draft to sign his Standard Player Agreement.

The Raiders next game is Tuesday night as they host the Winnipeg ICE. Puck drop is 7pm.

