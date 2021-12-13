Province reports 5 COVID-19 cases in North Central for third consecutive day

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in North Central for the third consecutive day on Monday.

This was among 35 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 13 new cases. Of the 81,852 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 568 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 24 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has six active cases and North Central 3 has 30 active cases.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday. There have been 937 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 31.4 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 58.1 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 110 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 69 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 76 receiving inpatient care and 34 in the ICU. North Central seven patients in hospital.

There is currently one case who has been transferred out-of-province.

As the patient is receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 54, or 4.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,268.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,928 cases are from the North area (8,858 North West, 8,233 North Central and 2,837 North East).

There were 997 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of Dec. 13, there have been 1,300,100 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,147 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,776,373.

There were 81 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday.

According to the province 59,391 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.