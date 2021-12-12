Province reports 5 COVID-19 cases in North Central for second consecutive day

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in North Central for the second consecutive day on Sunday. This was among 37 total cases in the province. The Regina zone led the province with 10 new cases.

Of the 81,817 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 612 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 27 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has nine active cases and North Central 3 has 30 active cases.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. There have been 937 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 27.0 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also, 54.3 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 109 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 68 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 74 receiving inpatient care and 35 in the ICU. North Central seven patients in hospital.

There is currently one case who has been transferred out-of-province.

As the patient is receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 56, or 4.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,268.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,928 cases are from the North area (8,858 North West, 8,233 North Central and 2,837 North East).

There were 1,191 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Dec. 12, there have been 1,299,103 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,775.226.

There were147doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday.

According to the province 59,363 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.