Province reports 5 COVID-19 cases in North Central Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Saturday. This was among 77 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 22 new cases.

Of the 81,780 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 650 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 27 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has nine active cases and North Central 3 has 32 active cases.

One resident who tested positive out of province was added to North Central on Saturday.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There have been 937 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, 23.4 per cent of new cases are in the 5 to 11 age category. Also, 34.9 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 109 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 68 of which are not fully vaccinated, across the province, with 75 receiving inpatient care and 34 in the ICU. North Central seven patients in hospital.

There is currently one case who has been transferred out-of-province.

As the patient is receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in dashboard.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 61, or 5.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 174 recoveries were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 80,193.

Since the start of the pandemic, 19,921 cases are from the North area (8,856 North West, 8,228 North Central and 2,837 North East).

There were 1,663 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday. As of Dec. 11, there have been 1,297,912 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,444 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,773,674.

There were 233 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday.

According to the province 59,306 individuals are fully vaccinated in North Central.