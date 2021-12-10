Raiders fall to Pats in Regina

The Prince Albert Raiders surrendered two first period goals and never recovered, losing 5-2 to the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre on Friday.

Carson Latimer had both goals for the Raiders, while Layton Feist, Zane Rowan, Logan Nijhoff, Cole Carrier and Prince Albert product Tanner Howe all had goals for the Pats.

Raiders coach Marc Habscheid said the Prince Albert roster looks a lot different now than it did two weeks ago, and it may take some time for everyone to gel.

“We were kind of out of sync tonight,” Habscheid said after the game. “And that’s to be expected.”

Howe opened the scoring at 6:37 of the opening period with the first of Regina’s three powerplay goals on the evening.

Feist added to the lead on another powerplay at 14:04, giving the home side a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Latimer got the Raiders going just 30 seconds into the second when he deflected a Nolan Allan point shot past Pats netminder Matthew Kieper. It was Latimer’s second goal in as many games, and his fourth point since coming over to the Raiders.

Habscheid said the Surrey, B.C. product was making the most of his new opportunity, and adjusting nicely to the Raiders style of play.

“It’s good for him because it’s a style where there’s a lot of movement,” Habscheid said. “He’s getting used to it, and obviously he can skate too.”

Unfortunately the Raiders were unable to build any momentum off the goal, and Regina struck again just two minutes later. Zane Rowan beat Raiders goalie Tikhon Chaika from a bad angle at 2:36, and Nijhoff added another powerplay goal at 5:26 to make it 4-1.

Latimer brought the Raiders back within two with under three minutes left in the second. His wraparound banked off Pats centreman Cole Carrier and into the net at 17:35, but that was as close as they would get.

The Raiders had two powerplay chances in the third, but couldn’t convert. Carrier iced the game with an empty netter at 19:54 to make it 5-2.

The Raiders are back on the ice Saturday night for the Toque and Mitt Toss Game against the Calgary Hitmen. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.