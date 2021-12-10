Prince Albert RCMP investigating theft of diesel fuel

Prince Albert RCMP are investigating theft of approximately 200 gallons of diesel fuel.

On Oct. 23, 2021, Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a fuel theft on the Little Red River Reserve – Montreal Lake Cree Nation side.

Investigation determined that approximately 200 gallons of diesel were stolen from a tractor/seeder parked in a field. Prince Albert RCMP officers have been investigating this theft since and are now asking the public to report any suspicious activity they may have noticed in the area Oct. 21 to 23.

“This was not a small amount of fuel,” Prince Albert RCMP’s Sgt. Lisa Molle said.

“We are talking about 200 gallons, so the individual or individuals involved had to transport it using something large – which we hope attracted someone’s attention at the time. If you recall seeing any suspicious activity, please let us know.”

If you have information, please call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.