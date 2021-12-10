Mintos can’t hold three different leads, lose 6-3 to Hounds

The Prince Albert Mintos led 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 in Friday night’s contest with the Notre Dame, but the Hounds fought back with five goals in the final two periods, winning the game 6-3.

Head coach Tim Leonard gave credit to the Hounds for capitalizing on the chances they had throughout the game.

“We were right there and we were with them all game,” Leonard said. “The difference in the game was that they scored on their chances and we missed at opportune times where we could’ve swung the game back in our favour. Instead of a one goal lead, we could’ve maybe gone up buy two or three.”

The two teams exchanged goal in the first period as Zach Bansley opened the scoring seven minutes into the game. Kaden McLean answered with five to go in the first, and although the Hounds outshot the Mintos 15-5 in the first period, the game was tied 1-1 after one.

The second period saw a lot more scoring from both teams. Notre Dame took two penalties 20 seconds apart, putting the Mintos on a long 5-on-3 man advantage. Prince Albert only needed one minute to capitalize. Ashton Tait buried a puck on the far side of the crease, giving him his team leading 15th goal of the year, putting his team went up 2-1 8:14 into the second.

The Hounds found the equalizer with 9:13 to go in the middle frame, as Cole Wirun knotted things back up with his 13th of the year. Karson Blanchette and Luke Marshall traded goals for both teams two minutes apart, making it a 3-3 tie with 2:12 left.

Less than a minute later and Notre Dame putting some pressure on in the offensive zone, they found their third goal of the period from the stick of Antoine Lavigne. After Ty Shumanski made an initial save, Lavigne edged along the crease and tucked a puck home, giving the Hounds a 4-3 lead heading into the second intermission.

It only took 35 seconds for the Hounds to add onto their lead, as Van Eger walked in and ripped a shot past Shumanski, putting the visitors up by a pair. Prince Albert had three more powerplays in the third period, including a four minute powerplay, but couldn’t find the back of the net, as they went 1/6 on the night with the man advantage.

Owen Thomas sealed the deal with an empty net marker with 1:45 left in the game, as the Hounds came out with the 6-3 win.

Joey Rocha shut the door in the third period, keeping Prince Albert scoreless in the final 20 minutes. He made 28 saves on 31 shots in the win, while Shumanski stopped 26 of 31 in the loss.

“They’re a skilled team and they’re opportunistic,” Leonard said of the Hounds. “When you give them opportunities, they’re going to make you pay. We gave up two at the end of the second period that probably cost (us) the game.”

The Mintos next game comes on the road on Sunday against the Saskatoon Blazers. Puck drop is at 2:30 pm.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca