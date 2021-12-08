Raiders’ Vitelli honoured to be named new captain

The Prince Albert Raiders have a new captain.

Reece Vitelli was named the 45th captain in team history on Wednesday. The Winnipeg product was one of six players to serve as an alternate captain last year during the Hub season. He was named an alternate again at the start of the 2021-22 season.

“It’s a huge honour to be named the Raiders captain this year, with the history behind the Raiders organization and how long they’ve been part of the WHL,” Vitelli said in a press release. “It’s truly an honour.

“Being an older guy and being in a lot of different experiences in the WHL, I can help the younger guys and lead the way on and off the ice with my play, hard work and dedication.”

The Raiders acquired Vitelli in October 2019 from the Everett Silvertips. He has eight goals and six assists in 22 games so far this season.

His play last year during the HUB season earned him an invitation to the Arizona Coyotes development camp last September.

Head coach Marc Habscheid said both Vitelli and defenceman Remi Aquilon were in consideration for the captain’s role. He said the Raiders have a strong leadership group, but needed someone with a ‘C’ on their jersey.

“We are big believers that a team needs a captain,” Habscheid said in a press release. “Reece knows about our culture and what it means to be a Raider. He’s vocal with our group and leads by example.

“Remy was in close consideration and is a large part of our leadership group. He’s a quiet leader, and he cares about everyone in that room and cares about the Raider way.”

With Vitelli becoming captain, defenceman Nolan Allan joins the leadership group as the new alternate. Like Vitelli, Allan was humbled by the selection.

“It’s an honour to join these guys who have already worn letters on our team and follow in their footsteps,” Allan said in a media release. “It was a huge experience watching them lead.”

“Nolan has made great strides this season,” Habscheid added. “He’s quiet, but has a great presence. This is another stage in his development.”

The Raiders are back on the ice Friday for a tilt with the Pats in Regina. There next home game is on Saturday against the Calgary Hitmen. Both games start at 7 p.m.