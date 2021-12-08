More than 6,200 pounds of food and supplies raised in Pack the Pickup

Prince Albert and area came through and packed the pickup for the Prince Albert SPCA on Friday.

After finalizing results on from the fundraiser, organizers counted more than 6,200 pounds of food and supplies that were donated to the Prince Albert SPCA.

Pack the Pickup was a partnership between Pet Planet Prince Albert and Mann Northway and donations were collected at both businesses locations and the Prince Albert Raider home game against the Regina Pats on Dec. 3.

“We would like to thank everybody who helped make our pack the pickup event such a huge success,” Pet Planet Prince Albert owner Lee Penner said in a media release.

Donations included Petcurean donating more than 4500 pounds of Now Fresh dog food, which is enough for 14,000 meals. Details on this donation were finalized just ahead of the game according to Penner.

Other donations included Horizon Pet Nutrition, which donated more than 700 pounds of Taiga dog food, Champion Pet Foods donated 120 pounds of Acana dog and cat food.

Ahead of the event, the Prince Albert SPCA noted that cat food is a need. They said that’s is still true, according to a recent Facebook post.

Pet Planet Prince Albert donated over 275 pounds of dog and cat food, plus customer donations for a $369 gift card.

As well, every adoption at the Prince Albert SPCA will receive their first bag of food for free from Pet Planet.

The puck toss at the Prince Albert Raider game raised $640

“We are so thankful for all the generosity and support for this event,” Penner said.