Men facing multiple charges after incident at Muskoday

A pair of men are facing numerous charges after an incident on Muskoday First Nation on Saturday, Dec. 4.

According to a release, Prince Albert RCMP received a report at around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 that an adult male had been assaulted by two other adult males and suffered gunshot wounds.

Initial investigation determined that the male had been shot multiple times at different locations on the Muskoday First Nation over the course of several hours.

The victim was eventually able to leave the residence where he was being held and seek assistance from a member of the public. The civilian drove the victim to a safe location and emergency services were called.

The victim received medical attention for what were described as critical injuries. He remains in hospital. No further updates regarding his condition will be provided.

On Sunday Dec. 5, investigators determined the suspects were at a residence on the Muskoday First Nation. The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team attended the residence and gained entry. Three adult males in the residence were taken into custody without incident. The residence was turned over to Prince Albert RCMP for the execution of a search warrant.

As a result, 24 year-old Brandon Bear is charged with attempt Murder with a Firearm, Robbery with a Firearm, Forcible Confinement with a Firearm, Unlawfully Causing Bodily Harm, Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent, Possession of Firearm Contrary to Order, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm Dangerous to Public Peace, Pointing a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Careless Storage of a Firearm, Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence and Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Also facing charges is 43-year-old Patrick Bear who is charged with Attempt Murder with a Firearm, Robbery with a Firearm, Forcible Confinement with a Firearm, Unlawfully Causing Bodily Harm, Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle, Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Firearm Dangerous to Public Peace, Pointing a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Careless Storage of a Firearm and Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence.

The third male who had been arrested on Dec. 5 was released without charges.

Brandon Bear and Patrick Bear both made their first court appearances on Dec. 7.

Prince Albert RCMP with the assistance of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit and the General Investigation and Forensic Identification Services Sections continue to investigate.

Police are looking to locate two stolen vehicles in relation to this investigation: A grey Dodge Ram 3500 – Saskatchewan plate 835 HVC and a black Dodge Ram 1500 Hemi – Saskatchewan plate 848 KXE.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of either vehicle, they are asked to call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500, 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.