Increased police presence as investigation continues into incident

A police presence will remain in the 300 Block of Ninth Street East throughout Wednesday as the Prince Albert Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate a serious incident at a nearby residence.

Officers responded to the scene early Monday morning. They observed evidence of a serious assault upon arrival, however no victims were located.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Byron Lee Bear, who is believed to have been at the residence prior to police arrival early Monday morning. He has since been reported missing by family. Bear was last seen by family at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Byron Bear is described as 5’10” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

No arrests have been made at this time and police do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Investigators are asking residents in and around the area of the 300 Block of Ninth Street East to check their surveillance cameras and contact police if they observe any suspicious activity from Monday December 6, 2021 between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Byron Lee Bear is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.