Police ask for public’s help in solving historic missing person case

Prince Albert police have asked for help in a three decade old missing persons case that is still under investigation.

Ernestine Kasyon was last seen using a pay phone on Dec. 6, 1989 along the 100 Block of 10th Street East in Prince Albert. Police suspect foul play in Kasyon’s disappearance. She would be 59 years old today.

The Prince Albert Police Service released a statement on Tuesday saying Kasyon’s family and friends still struggle with the pain of not knowing where she is.

“Her family wants to bring Ernestine home,” the statement reads.

Police continue to actively investigate Kasyon’s disappearance. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 306-953-4222. Residents can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

