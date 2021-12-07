Over 2,000 children in North Central have first COVID shot

Two weeks into the campaign to immunize children against the COVID-19 corona virus, 2,081 children ages five to 11 have had their first dose in the North Central District, a rate of 23 per cent.

Another 130 are now fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

Yesterday, there were 60 additional doses of vaccine administered in North Central and 59,040 are now fully vaccinated.

Provincially, vaccination numbers for the newest age group are strong, with Regina having 41 per cent of their five to 11-year-olds with one shot and Saskatoon at 37 per cent.

More northern areas have much lower rates however, and the Far North Central region has only a four per cent vaccination rate.

As of Dec. 7, 87 per cent of Sask. residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine and with 82 per cent of those five and up with one dose.

Fully vaccinated as of Dec. 7 is 82 per cent of people 12 and older and 74 per cent of people five and older.

New cases in North Central totaled seven in the last 24 hours, making active cases 67.

Of those, eight are in hospital including one patient in the ICU.

North Central 1 has eight cases with none added today, North Central 2 (Prince Albert) has 22 active cases, an increase of five and North Central 3 saw two additional cases for 37 now active.

Across the province, 100 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and another 31 are receiving intensive care. Of the 131 patients, 85 (64.9 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Provincial highlights

Three more people died, one in the North West, one in Regin and another in South East Sask.

This means 934 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent.

As of December 7, there are 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 81,462 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (2), Far North East (4), North West (3), North Central (7), Saskatoon (13), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (2), South West (1), and South Central (1) zones and three (3) new cases have pending residence information

Three cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Central East (from December 4 (1)), and Regina (from November 28 (1) and December 5 (1)) zones

Three residents tested out of province were added to case counts in North West (from December 1 (1)), Saskatoon (from December 2 (1)), and Regina (from December 3 (1)) zones. Two residents tested out of province with pending residence information were added to case counts on December 1, 2021.

-81,462 cases are confirmed

-19,877 cases are from the North area (8,835 North West, 8,205 North Central, 2,837 North East)

-19,420 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-15,899 cases are from the Regina area

-10,246 cases are from the South area (2,193 South West, 2,992 South Central, 5,061 South East)

-9,369 cases are from the Far North area (4,402 Far North West, 541 Far North Central, 4,426 Far North East)

-6,115 cases are from the Central area (1,441 Central West, 4,674 Central East)

-536 cases have pending residence information

-613 cases are considered active and 79,915 cases are considered recovered

Nearly one-quarter (25.5 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 40 to 59

More than one-third (35.9 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and older) were fully vaccinated

As of December 7, a total of 131 individuals are hospitalized, including 100 inpatient hospitalizations and 31 ICU hospitalizations. In addition to SK ICU counts, there are two residents receiving out of province care in hospital. As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in the dashboard.

1,290,107 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of December 5th, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,090,612 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,292,041 tests performed per million.

As of today, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 67 (5.6 new cases per 100,000)