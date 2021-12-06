Strong demand for coats at giveaway

With over 400 brand new coats to giveaway, the women organizing a winter coat giveaway saw a strong response with more than one-half given out about four hours later.

While they knew the coats were needed, the members of the Prince Albert Grand Council Woman’s Commission were surprised at the strong uptake.

“We’ve had quite a few people come through,” said Shirley Henderson of the PAGC Woman’s Commission. “We started at 10 this morning and there was a line up at the door.”

The coats were distributed at the Prince Albert Metis Indian Friendship Centre on Dec. 6. It was quite full in the morning.

“We started out with 432 coats and as you can see, it’s very empty in here,” Henderson said.

This is the first year the Commission has done the giveaway. By purchasing the coats through the Knights of Columbus, they were able to get a lot of coats for a good price.

“We wanted to just give them to people that needed them in Prince Albert,” Henderson said. “I was surprised. I thought I could take my time but I was fooled.”

The coats ranged in size from child’s size 4 to an adult extra large.

Most of the men’s coats were gone but some children’s coats were still available, so the Commission is thinking of having a rummage giveaway towards the end of January.

They will have clothing, the coats and more things to give away. They have done the rummage giveaway before with all sorts of clothing and everything was gone by the end of the day.

The people getting the coats were very thankful to be getting the jackets and the children that came got some candy canes as well.

The Grand Council was approached to see if anyone would be interesting in organizing the giveaway and the Woman’s Commission stepped up right away.

“I said we would be willing to purchase these and give them away to families,” said Henderson. “There is a need for it and I hope everyone is happy with what they received.”

Left to right are Janet Carriere, Shirley Henderson and Sheryl Kimbley. The three women were giving away new winter coats on behalf of the Prince Albert Grand Council’s Woman’s Commission to those who wanted them at the Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre on Dec. 6.