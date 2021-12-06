Smeaton post office closed temporarily

The Canada Post office in Smeaton has closed due to staffing issues, Canada Post confirmed on Dec. 6.

The situation is temporary, the Crown Corporation said in an email.

“We remain committed to serving the people of Smeaton and are currently working on contingency plans,” said Eunice Machuhi with media relations at Canada post. “Once plans are finalized we will communicate them to customers.”

Machuhi thanked the residents of Smeaton for their patience and understanding, and urged them to be patient.

In the meanwhile, customers can pick up their mail at the Legion Hall located at 106 Veteran Street in Smeaton between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

People must provide a government issued ID when collecting their mail.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can also contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team (1 866-607-6301).