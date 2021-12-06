Police investigate report of gunshots

Prince Albert Police are looking for information on reported gunshots Monday morning.

Police say that just after 4:00 am on Dec. 6, they were called to the 300 Block of 9th Street East.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section of the police service are investigating.

Residents in the area can expect to see an increased police presence as officers investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or click here to submit a report online.