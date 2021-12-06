North Central reports 2 new cases, 18 recoveries, 1 death in Monday COVID-19 update

Health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 107 recoveries and two new deaths, including one in North Central.

A patient in their 50s died after testing positive for the virus. The other death occurred in the Regina Zone. There have now been 931 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Monday, there are 130 COVID patients in Saskatchewan hospitals—85 of which were not fully vaccinated—plus three more receiving care outside the province.

North Central has seven COVID patients in hospital, including one in the ICU. There are 30 COVID patients in ICUs across Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon Zone has the highest number of active cases with 122, followed by the South East Zone with 114, and the Regina Zone with 101.

North Central reported two new cases and 18 recoveries on Monday. There are now 60 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert reported no new cases. Zone 1 and Zone 3 reported one new case each. There are now 17 active cases in Prince Albert, eight in Zone 1, and 35 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone, which includes Nipawin, Tisdale and Melfort, reported no new cases and two recoveries. There are now seven active cases in the region.

The Far North West reported two new cases and no recoveries. Those were the only cases in the entire far north.

The Far North West now has eight active cases. The Far North East has 13 and Far North Central has none.

Healthcare workers reported administering 2,420 new vaccine doses, 2,051 of which were first doses. There are now 840,505 fully vaccinated residents across Saskatchewan, an increase of 369 from the day before.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 66 new cases per day over the past seven days. That’s down from the average of 77 recorded this time last week.