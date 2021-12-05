10 new cases, eight in hospital

North Central Saskatchewan has 77 active cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 5, with eight new cases added on Dec. 5.

One more person is in hospital bringing that total to eight, with one person in the ICU.

In the last 24 hours, 10 new cases were confirmed in the district with six of those in North East 3 and four in Prince Albert.

No new cases were added in North Central 1, leaving the sub district with 11 active cases .

Prince Albert currently has 19 case and North Central 3 has 47.

No new deaths were reported and the total remains at 86.

An additional 223 doses of vaccine were given out with 75 more people now fully vaccinated.

In North Central, 123,544 doses have been administered and 58,983 people are fully vaccinated.

To date, 1,971 children (22 per cent) between the ages of five and 11 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the district.

In the 12-17 age range, 6,310 children (80 per cent) have been given at least one shot and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the 18-29 age group, 75 per cent are fully vaccinated (10,549) and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

For people in their 30s and 40s, 76 per cent are fully vaccinated with the percentage increasing to 83 for those in their 50s and 86 per cent of people in their 60s.

For older age groups, 90 per cent of people in their 70s are vaccinated and 95 per of people aged 80 and older are fully vaccinated.

Province wide, 3,296 doses of vaccine were given out as of Dec. 5 with 1,760,834 total doses given.

With an additional 777 people fully vaccinated, the total for the province is 840,136.

Across Saskatchewan, 70 new cases were confirmed for a total of 81,363 reported cases.

The new cases are in the North West (5), North Central (10), Saskatoon (15), Central East (11), Regina (7), South Central (8), South East (11), and three (3) new cases have pending residence information

Rigth now, 696 cases are considered active and 79,738 cases are considered recovered.

Over one-quarter (28.6%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39.

One in seven (14.9%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 5 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of December 5th, a total of 132 individuals are hospitalized, including 101 inpatient hospitalizations and 31 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 132 patients, 88 (66.7%) were not fully vaccinated.

In addition to SK ICU counts, there are three residents receiving out of province care in hospital. As these patients are receiving care out of province, this number is not included in the hospitalization counts in the dashboard.

Since yesterday’s report, one resident receiving care out of province has died. This information has not yet been entered into Panorama and will be included in the provincial COVID-19 dashboard when that is completed.

No (0) new deaths reported today. 929 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died, with a case fatality rate of 1.1%.

1,287,667 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of December 2nd, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 1,085,829 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,283,788 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 66 (5.5 new cases per 100,000)