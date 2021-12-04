North Central reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries, no deaths in Saturday update

Health officials reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 90 recoveries and no deaths.

The number of hospitalizations also dropped by six down to 130. That number does not include four patients who are receiving out of province care.

There are 33 COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan ICUs. Roughly 81.5 per cent of all hospitalizations involve patients who were not fully vaccinated.

Saskatchewan has 722 active cases as of Saturday.

North Central reported eight new COVID-19 cases and seven more recoveries. An additional case involving a patient who tested positive outside the province in November was also added to North Central’s total.

As of Saturday, there are 69 active cases in North Central. The South East Zone leads the way with 139 active cases, followed by the Central East Zone with 119, the Saskatoon Zone with 117, and the Regina Zone with 112.

Six of North Central’s new cases were reported in Zone 3. Zone 1 and Zone 2 (Prince Albert) reported one new case each. There are now 16 active cases in Prince Albert, 10 in Zone 1, and 43 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone reported no new cases for the second straight day. The region also reported two more recoveries. There are now 12 active cases in the area.

The Far North East reported six new cases and four more recoveries, bringing their active case total to 15.

The Far North West reported one new case and six recoveries. There are now seven active cases in the region.

Far North Central continues to have no active cases.

Healthcare workers reported administering another 3,919 vaccine doses, 2,849 of which were first doses. There are now 839,359 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan, including 59,908 in North Central.