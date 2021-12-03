Woman missing from Prince Albert

Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of Taya Finlayson, age 24. Finlayson is 5’8” tall and about 100 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert Police at 306-953-4222.
