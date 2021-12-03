RM of Prince Albert select local contractor for Municipal Office project

The RM of Prince Albert has awarded the contract to construct a new municipal office and workshop to a local company.

On Friday, the RM announced that RNF Ventures of Prince Albert would receive the contract. RNF began foundation work on the project in late November. The office and workshop will cost an estimated $3.5-million.

“I am very proud to announce that a local company here in the Prince Albert region will be leading the construction of our new municipal office and workshop,” Reeve Eric Schmalz said in a press release.

“It speaks to our community when we can rely on the expertise and the trades of our local community in a project that (involves) our future growth and development,” Schmalz added.

The contractor was confirmed at a special meeting of the RM of Prince Albert council on Dec. 1. RNF Ventures was selected after a bidding process earlier this year. The Request for Proposals closed in August, 2021.

“The project represents another investment into our growing community,” RNF Ventures General Manager and Project Lead Allan Webb said. “We have long supported a build local philosophy and we are excited to be selected for this project.”

Under the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) 2020, the Government of Saskatchewan is contributing over $500,000 towards the infrastructure project. The remainder of the estimated $3.5 million project is funded by the RM.

“The Government of Saskatchewan’s investment … will help the RM of Prince Albert’s new administration office and maintenance facility become a reality,” Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said.

In July, 2020 the province announced that the RM of Prince Albert received $511,961 for a new RM Shop.

Discussions of the design and a wish list were put together after August, 2020 and the RM consulted

“This one-time provincial program continues to act as an economic ‘booster shot’ to help protect the local economy, improve local infrastructure and build a string Saskatchewan for the decade ahead.”

The project is along Highway 2 south of Prince Albert and is needed because the existing maintenance facility is at the end of its service life and more municipal office space is required. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

The municipal office and shop facility is also the first building to be constructed inside Signature Developments new commercial and residential project located in the RM.

The new facility will be located in the new development on Highway 2. Signature Development Corporation owns the land on the east side of the Highway 2 and Highway 11 corridor just south of Prince Albert near Flaman’s. Work is underway for a multi-phase project set to include commercial and residential development.

The first phase involves building a service road that runs parallel to the highway. It will run from the north and connect with the RM property where the new facility will be located. Schmalz said in an interview in August that the opportunity arose to secure the opportunity, and Signature made them an offer.

