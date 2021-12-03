PA Police launch 2022 canine calendar

The Prince Albert Police Service has launched their own 2022 Prince Albert Police Service Canine calendar to help support local and provincial organizations.

In a press release, the police service said it’s a chance for residents to see police dogs working in Prince Albert. Sgt. Kelsey Bighetty, who oversees the Canine Section of the police service, said the calendar was a team effort in support of some great initiatives.

“This calendar would make a great stocking stuffer for Christmas,” Bighetty said in a release.

“If you love dogs and supporting a great cause, then the 2022 Canine calendar is ready for you.”

Proceeds will go toward supporting both KidSport and the Saskatchewan SPCA Stryker K9 Care Fund, which assists owners in covering the costs of regular and emergency care for retired law enforcement dogs.

“This new 2022 calendar features police dogs currently working with the Prince Albert Police Service, along with police service dogs from years past,” a PAPS press release said.

The Canine Section of the police service was formed in 1976 and is celebrating 45 years of service to the community of Prince Albert. Photos for the calendar were taken by serving members and civilian staff with the Prince Albert Police Service.

The 2022 PAPS Canine calendar costs $15. To order your copy, send an e-transfer to k9calendar@papolice.ca with password: “2022calendar”. Please indicate the number of calendars you would like to purchase and provide an address or call back number.

Copies of the calendar can also be purchased in person by visiting the police station on 15th Street West, or the substation located at 40-10th Street East between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. In-person orders can only be paid by cash, and residents are asked to bring exact change.

The Prince Albert Police Service currently has three Police Service Dog (PSD) teams, including PSD Febee, PSD Kal, and PSD Ares.