Charges laid in Red Earth homicide

One man is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a death in the community of Red Earth Cree Nation.

Daven Head, age 20, was charged with killing 29-year-old Sean McKay on Nov. 30.

Along with the charge laid under Section 235 (1) of the Criminal Code, Head is also charged with one count of aggravated assault on a second adult male as part of the same investigation.

A third charge of failure to comply with an undertaking was also laid by RCMP.

Carrot River RCMP were called to the scene at a residence in Red Earth at 2:30 am and investigated the death along with the Sask. RCMP Major Crime Unit, Nipawin RCMP , and the Forensic Identification Section, Police Dog Service and the Sask. Coroner’s Service.

Head appeared in Nipawin Provincial Court on Dec. 2 at 11:00 am.